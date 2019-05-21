The Top Mosquito Cities In The U.S.

Lawn care company TruGreen recently came out with their list of the cities with the worst mosquito problems, and now a new list seems to have a little bit different of a take.

Orkin has just released their annual Top 50 Mosquitoes Cities List, and for a sixth year in a row, Atlanta, Georgia tops the list, with New York City (TruGreen’s pick) coming in second. And it seems mosquitos seem to be a problem in more cities than ever, with 11 new cities making the Top 50, including Denver; Burlington, Milwaukee; Savannah, Charleston and more.

As for when we should be bugged by mosquitoes the most, breeding season lasts from July through September, but folks need to be particularly worried from late August through September or October, which is peak West Nile virus season.

1. Atlanta, GA

2. New York, NY

3. Chicago, IL

4. Houston, TX

5. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

6. Detroit, MI

7. Philadelphia, PA

8. Charlotte, DC

9. Raleigh-Durham, NC