Toys ‘R’ Us Mascot Geoffrey The Giraffe Offered A New Job

Many Americans were sad to see Toys ‘R’ Us permanently close its remaining stores last week, but if the retail chain’s mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, is looking for a new gig, the San Antonio Zoo has an idea for him. They want to offer Geoffrey a new job as an ambassador for giraffe conservation and they’re hoping the toy store will donate the rights to the beloved character.

The zoo thinks the famous mascot could use his celebrity to inspire new generations to protect giraffes, which is important because it’s estimated there are fewer than 100,000 left worldwide. They’ve started a GoFundMe campaign called “Help San Antonio Zoo Save Geoffrey” to raise money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Geoffrey’s relatives in the wild.

The San Antonio Zoo posted a video to its YouTube channel with the job offer. “We are passionate about securing a future for wildlife, and we’d like to secure a future for Geoffrey,” the zoo explains.