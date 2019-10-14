Trace Adkins Ties The Knot

Trace Adkins tied the knot with his actress girlfriend, Victoria Pratt, during a ceremony in New Orleans on Saturday (October 12th). According to a picture posted on Trace's Instagram page, it looks like Blake Shelton may have officiated the wedding as he stands behind a microphone set in between the bride and groom with a book in his hand.

Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans.