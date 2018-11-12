Trisha Yearwood Announces Album of Sinatra Covers

There have been many rumors surrounding a new album from Trisha Yearwood. Fans don't have to wonder anymore. Trisha has confirmed what many fans hoped for. She has new music coming out, sort of. Her latest album will be a collection of Frank Sinatra songs, fittingly named "Let's Be Frank."

She says that an album filled with Sinatra covers might not be what fans were expecting, however, it's an idea she's been toying with for a while. "I’ve been wanting to make this record for 20 years," she says.

Trisha even chose to use Sinatra's old microphone and stool during the creative process. A 55-piece orchestra took part in the recordings as well.

Tweets by trishayearwood