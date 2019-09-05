Trisha Yearwood To Host Annual “CMA Country Christmas”

Trisha Yearwood has been tapped to host the 10th annual “CMA Country Christmas,” which will tape September 25th in Nashville and air on ABC during the holiday season.

Trisha will also perform during the annual show, which will also feature performances by Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young.

“Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special,” Trisha shares. “Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’ is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.”