Trisha Yearwood Releases New Duet With Hubby Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood just gave fans another taste of her upcoming album, “Every Girl,” and she’s getting a little help from her hubby Garth Brooks. The singer just released the new romantic duet ‘What Gave Me Away.”

"The song describes such an intimate moment between two people,” Trisha tells “People.” “I couldn’t imagine asking anyone else to sing on this song except Garth. He’s my person. He’s my crush.”

“Every Girl” is set to drop September 5th and to celebrate she’ll host an intimate concert for an iHeartCountry Album Release Party in Los Angeles at 10 pm EST on release date.