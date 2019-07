Trisha Yearwood has given fans another taste of her upcoming album “Every Girl,” which drops August 30th. The latest is the tune “Workin’ on Whiskey,” featuring background vocals from Kelly Clarkson.

The song is the second track Trisha has released from “Every Girl,” following “Every Girl in this Town.”

Trisha is also set to hit the road to promote “Every Girl,” with the tour kicking off October 3rd in Nashville.