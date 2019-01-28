Truck Driver Wins $298.3 Million Powerball Jackpot

A New York truck driver won a $298.3 million Powerball jackpot, which is the second-largest jackpot in New York history.

David Johnson, 56, was not feeling well the day he bought the ticket at a gas station. He called in to work the next day after learning the winning ticket came from the gas station he bought his.

It took him several days to finally check his ticket, and when he scanned his ticket at the gas station the screen read "BIG WINNER."

His life has completely changed since winning $114,091,248 after taxes. He says he is filled with so much joy, and he quit his job!