Tyler Farr Almost Burned Down Jason Aldean's House

Jason Aldean and Tyler Farr are neighbors. They live five minutes away from each other. Jason says Tyler is always at his house. One night, Tyler was staying at Jason's guest house one night and almost burned the whole house down.

Jason Aldean was talking with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald when he told the story. "We were over there (Aldean's house) having fun, drinking a little bit and he got hungry. He was staying in the guest house So I went back into the house and I told him not to cook antything in the oven. If you're hungry there is stuff to put in the microwave. He says OK. Sure enough, I leave and he puts a pizza in the oven and falls asleep while it's in the oven. The next day my whole place smelled like burnt pizza. So he is barred from ever touching anything else in my house."

Jason went on to say that he's still his boy and that he loves him.

As expected, Jason Aldean’s “Rearview Town” debuts at number one on the “Billboard” 200 Album chart, making it Jason’s fourth consecutive chart topper. Jason moved 183,000 equivalent album units, 162,000 of which were in traditional album sales, to earn the top spot.

Jason previously topped the “Billboard” 200 with 2016’s “They Don’t Know, 2014’s “Old Boots, New Dirt” and 2012’s “Night Train.” Before this, Rascal Flatts was the only other country artists to see four consecutive albums debut at number one.