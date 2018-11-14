Walker Hayes Announces Headlining Tour
Walker Hayes is hitting the road next year. The singer just announced dates for his “Dream On It Tour,” featuring special guest Filmore.
The tour is set to kick off January 31st in Houston, Texas and wrap May 4th in Boise, Idaho. Check out the first few dates below and click here for the complete schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday.
January 31: Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
February 1: Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
February 2: Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club
February 8: Lake Buena Vista, FL - The Block
February 22: Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live
February 23: Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at The Intersection
February 28: Ashwaubenon, WI - Green Bay Distillery
March 1: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
March 2: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
March 5: Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge