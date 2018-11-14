Walker Hayes Announces Headlining Tour

Walker Hayes is hitting the road next year. The singer just announced dates for his “Dream On It Tour,” featuring special guest Filmore.

The tour is set to kick off January 31st in Houston, Texas and wrap May 4th in Boise, Idaho. Check out the first few dates below and click here for the complete schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday.

January 31: Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

February 1: Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

February 2: Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club

February 8: Lake Buena Vista, FL - The Block

February 22: Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live

February 23: Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at The Intersection

February 28: Ashwaubenon, WI - Green Bay Distillery

March 1: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

March 2: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

March 5: Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

