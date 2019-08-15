Watch Michigan Kayakers Experience Pictured Rock Cliff Collapsing

A group of Kayakers on a tour of the Pictured Rocks in northern Michigan were about 50 feet away from a collapsing cliff on the rocks. The cliffs themselves are about 200 feet tall, and the group of kayakers believed they were a safe distance away from the cliffs. Although, they also said smaller rocks had been falling near the group before the large section had collapsed. Nature photographers were close by, and their drone ended up catching footage of the whole event. There is normally no recommendation for how far out kayakers and boaters should stay from these cliffs. The Pictured Rocks cliffs can be easily eroded and undercut because they are made of sandstone. However, collapses like this one are extremely rare.

You can see how close this call was below: