WATCH: WYCD Blows Up A Watermelon With Rubberbands

For little over 90 minutes on Friday, hundreds of people were glued to a live video of WYCD's Jessie Schoen putting one rubber band after another around a watermelon.

We all knew where this was headed — a dead watermelon— but WYCD fans couldn't not watch.

The result was worth the wait as the watermelon exploded EVERYWHERE! Don't worry though, we were able to clean up the mess.

In case you missed it, watch the entire video below and make sure to check out what Jessie does after the watermelon bursted!