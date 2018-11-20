What Is The One Family Dish You Need At Thanksgiving?

Growing up, Thanksgiving was the time of year that when family gets together to eat turkey and enjoy each others company (most of the the time). Mom and Dad would bake a dish, and your aunts and uncles would bring sides while grandma and grandpa would have the turkey and stuffing cooking. Every family has their own must have dishes at Thanksgiving. What is the one dish you MUST have on Turkey Day?

Danielle Bradbery loves Thanksgiving food but there’s one dish that she just can’t live without on the holiday. Danielle says she simply loves corn casserole, adding, “my grandmother has made the best.”

Danielle says when the family gets together they all fight to get the first bite out of grandma’s dish, adding, “it’s always been a thing and I always can’t wait for it.”