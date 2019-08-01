When Rascal Flatts First Heard ‘Back To Life’ They Heard Shay Mooney

Shay Mooney of Dan & Shay was influenced by Rascal Flatts and when he co-wrote their latest single, “Back To Life,” Shay had them in mind when he recorded the demo for Flatts to hear. So, it may have helped get the song recorded. Gary LeVox tells us more, “I mean, I think it definitely helps, you know, when Shay sings a demo and we hear it, because he grew up listening to us and learning everything that we’ve done. And they actually wrote this song for us, to pitch to us, and it all worked out.

Y'all sing "Back To Life" a little louder every night of the #SummerPlaylistTour. Can't tell you how awesome it is to hear ya: https://t.co/lb9oxavCdB pic.twitter.com/kArnsdI4hJ — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) July 30, 2019