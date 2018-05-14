Where Is Brett Eldredge Off To?

A few days ago, Brett Eldredge took to social media to share a picture of his passport, saying he was "going away for a while." Although he didn't reveal his travel destination, we'd be willing to bet it's somewhere on the water.

The country crooner grew up on the water, and years later, it's still his favorite place to escape. “Twin Lakes in Paris, Illinois, is a lot different looking than an island in Greece or the Bahamas or whatever. But there’s something about water. Once you get that in your blood, it’s like, ‘What’s the next body of water I can get on?’ You know, it just frees my mind.”

Brett recently told us he hopes to visit Croatia, Thailand and Nicaragua during his downtime this summer.