The Kentucky Derby is upon us and that means Mint Juleps and Derby Hats.

Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald are ready this year, becasue it's time once again to run the Taylortucky Derby! Chuck Edwards' horse is Limp Biscuit. Rachael Hunter will be riding the defending champ, Hunglyka. Grunwald rounds out the field with his horse, Buck Nay-kid!

Who will win?!