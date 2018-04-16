Will Ferrell Involved In Serious Car Crash

Will Ferrell has had a bit a wild weekend. Turns out, he was been involved in a car accident Thursday night - that involved a flipped SUV. According to his reps, he’s fine, but two others involved were injured.

A rep offers, "While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle." In the end, Ferrell and another passenger were evaluated and released from a local hospital - while his driver Mark Thompson and another passenger, Carolina Barlow, are still being treated. The great news? They were both last listed in stable condition.

According to reports, Ferrell’s vehicle was hit when another car came into his lane. Ferrell’s SUV then hit the center divider median and flipped. His rep adds that Ferrell is "staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them."