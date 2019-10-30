Win Free Chipotle Burritos By Making A TikTok Video

Chipotle is running its ‘Boorito’ deal again this year for Halloween, where you can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos for just $4 if you come in from 3pm to close on Halloween wearing a costume. While that’s a great deal and all, you know what’s better? Getting free burritos for a year!

Chipotle’s TikTok Transformation contest invites TikTok users to post a “transformation video” and the five that get the most likes win a year of free burritos. To enter, post a video of your before and after Halloween transformation – aka the before and after of getting on your costume – and use the tag #Boorito.

Some tips? You’ll need an impressive, creative costume and be willing to embarrass yourself on social media, but we’re talking about a year of free food at Chipotle, so do it for the burritos.