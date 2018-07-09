Wonder Woman Visits Children's Hospital

Gal Gadot made a lot of sick children happy this weekend in Virginia. The “Wonder Woman” actress dressed the part as she stopped by Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia both Friday and Saturday.

Gadot is filming the sequel to her smash movie in the area, so she opted to surprise the kids and staff. Cardiac surgeon Dr. Lucas Colazzotweeted a photo and the caption “Thank you @GalGadot⁩ for visiting us @InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff.”

(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children’s Hospital yesterday. ❤️ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/tgqHiMmmq0 — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018

The actress is certainly living up to her role!