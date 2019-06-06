The World Remembers D-Day

The world is remembering the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. President Trump, Queen Elizabeth and other leaders gathered yesterday in Portsmouth, England, a day before the anniversary of the largest amphibious invasion in human history.

In all, more than four-thousand soldiers died in the opening hours of the Normandy invasion, a move that opened a second front against Nazi Germany. When it was done? More than 9,000 Allied Soldiers were killed or wounded, but their sacrifice allowed more than 100,000 Soldiers to begin the end of World War Two.

The ceremony was marked with speeches and stories of what General Eisenhower called the "Great Crusade." Around 300 American and British war veterans were there to remember one of the most pivotal moments of the 20th Century. More events will be held today in France - D-Day veterans will be joined by President Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron.

About D-Day:

D-Day was originally set for June 5th, but had to be postponed for 24 hours because of bad weather.

The “D” in D-Day actually only stood for Day and was simply used to preserve secrecy.

On the eve of battle Eisenhower told troops: “You are about to embark upon a great crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you.”

American troops went ashore on the landing beaches at 6.31am, followed an hour later by the British and Canadians on their beaches. There were 61,715 British troops, 21,400 Canadian soldiers and 73,000 Americans.

Hitler was asleep when word of the invasion arrived. No one dared wake him and it’s said vital time was lost in sending reinforcements.