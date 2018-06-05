WYCD Listener Hit By Car While Saving A Cat

One of our longtime WYCD listeners, Shana, was hit by a car when she stopped to help an injured cat get out of the road.

Shana was on her way home from work when she spotted a cat in the road that wasn't moving. She pulled around, put her hazards on and got out to grab the cat. As she was picking up the cat, she looked up and another car came up on her very quickly, sending her flying through the air and into a field on the side of the road. The driver of the car stopped, but didn't want to check on Shana becasue they thought she was dead. Thankfully she was alive and was taken to the hospital.

The extent of her injuries is significant. Shana suffered a broken hip, broken leg in two spots and has a severe case of road rash, putting her in the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery.

Now that Shana is out of surgery, she is in need of help with the massive amount of medical bills. You can donate to Shana on her GO FUND ME PAGE.