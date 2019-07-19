You Can Rent The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile On Airbnb

Looking to book a fun summer getaway? You’re in luck because you can reserve the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for a one-night stay through Airbnb. It’s the first time ever they’ve opened up the one-bed, one-bathroom traveling giant hot dog for rent and it’s available in Chicago on the nights of August 1st, 2nd and 3rd. That’s also Lollapalooza weekend, and may be the ideal time to sleep in a hot dog for music fans.

Reservation requests don’t open until July 24th (that’s next Wednesday), and only those with a verified Airbnb profile with positive reviews will be considered. But the first person who meets those qualifications will get the chance to rent the 27-foot long frankfurter for $136 a night plus taxes and fees.

What’s included? The overnight stay also comes with swag, including a mini fridge stocked with hot dogs and Chicago-dog essentials, a welcome kit, and an Oscar Mayer roller grill to keep. The only downside? They won’t let you drive the Wienermobile.