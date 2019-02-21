Zac Brown Band To Open For The Rolling Stones
February 21, 2019
Zac Brown Band has landed a pretty high profile gig. The band is set to open for the Rolling Stones when they bring their “No Filter” tour to Jacksonville, Florida on April 24th.
“We are huge fans of the Stones,” ZBB shares, “it’s an honor to join them in Jacksonville and share a stage with such legendary musicians.”
We’re pleased to announce that special guest @zacbrownband will be joining the Rolling Stones in Jacksonville on April 24! #StonesNoFilter https://t.co/Ao9rEVijMX pic.twitter.com/Nzda61UEMu— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 20, 2019