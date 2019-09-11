Zac Brown Band Use New Video To Help Animals Displaced By Hurricane Dorian

Zac Brown Band are using the new video for their song "Leaving Love Behind" to help animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian. The clip features ordinary household pets doing extraordinary things, including playing piano, leaping several feet in the air and enjoying a spa day, all as a means of getting viewers to donate to Best Friends Animal Society’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Zac Brown said, “Whether it’s funny things they do or the fact that they comfort us when we need them, we wanted to highlight how pets can make us smile even when we think we can’t. Especially in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, thousands of pets are without homes. We hope you’ll help by donating to Best Friends Animal Society who is doing incredible work taking care of the animals that need love too.”

“Leaving Love Behind” is the second single off the the group's upcoming sixth studio album, The Owl, which is due out on September 20th.