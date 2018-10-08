Zac Brown Splits From Wife Of 12 Years

Zac Brown and his wife Shelly have called it quits. The couple, who’ve been together 12 years and have five children, announced that they have separated.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple,” the couple tells “People.” “We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.”

They add, “This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”