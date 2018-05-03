Cinco de Mayo brings $1 margaritas, $2 tacos and deals galore

(WYCD) There’s a few good ways to celebrate the often-misunderstood Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo.

Drink up $1 margaritas, load up the plate with $2 tacos and take advantage of other discounts.

Cinco de Mayo recognizes the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France but it’s not considered a Mexican federal holiday.

For most Americans, May 5 isn't really about history, but a good excuse to consume Mexican food, drinks and culture.

This year, Cinco de Mayo doesn't stand alone. Saturday also is the Kentucky Derby and National Hoagie Day so some deals have an added twist.

These deals are available at participating restaurants nationwide. Check with your closest location to confirm participation.

Applebee’s: The chain has extended its $1 margarita special, also known as the Dollarita, through Saturday. Also participating locations are celebrating for the month of May with “Margs de Mayo” margarita specials, which include $3 House Margaritas, $5 Mucho Margaritas and $2 Dos Equis.

Bahama Breeze: This Cinco de Mayo deal starts early. Through Saturday, classic margaritas are $5. Offer not valid in Ohio and Virginia after 9 p.m.

Have you heard? We have TWO #NeighborhoodDrink deals for Cinco de Mayo! Come celebrate with the #DOLLARITA and $2 Dos Equis! pic.twitter.com/3buj6WX3f3 — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 26, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings: On Saturday and Sunday, select locations will have $3 regular domestics and $4 Sharables. Plus, get mint juleps for the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

California Pizza Kitchen: The chain will have $5 Agave Lime Margaritas Saturday.

Chili's: Get $5 draft beers, Presidente Margaritas and Tequila Trifecta Ritas Saturday. Also with the My Chili’s Rewards program, get free chips and salsa or a non-alcoholic drink on every visit. Sign up at www.chilis.com/rewards.

*drumroll please* Our newest $5 margarita has arrived: The Tequila Trifecta. Because one tequila is never enough. pic.twitter.com/c7Ugpc0i4q — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 1, 2018

Del Taco: The chain’s eClub members will get a coupon for a free Carnitas Street Taco with any drink purchase Saturday. If you’re not a member, sign up for the free program by Friday at www.deltaco.com/ravingfan to get the coupon and you’ll also get a coupon for two free Grilled Chicken Tacos.

Firenza Pizza: Friday through Sunday, the chain will have a 10-inch specialty pizza, the Fiesta Pizza, for $5.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Friday through Sunday, the upscale steakhouse has a $100 Prime Margarita.

Hard Rock Cafe: Now through Sunday, get a Rockin’ Fresh Rita for $5 by saying the secret word “rockin’” when ordering the drink at participating locations.

Shhh…it’s a ROCKIN’ secret. Use the secret word “Rockin” to try our new #RockinFreshRita for only $5 beginning May 1st through May 6th. Get yours while you can! pic.twitter.com/exrDl88evx — Hard Rock (@HardRock) April 28, 2018

Hungry Howie’s: Now through Saturday, get large one-topping pizzas for $5.55 each with purchase of two and promo code CINCO18. This deal is for online carryout orders at participating locations.

Lyft: The ride-sharing service has teamed up with Tostitos and Sabra Guacamole. For a limited time, pick up specially-marked Tostitos bags and Sabra Guacamole packs with the Lyft logo, which contain a code for up to $10 off a ride.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Cinco de Mayo is Cinco de Moe's and free shirts will be given to the first 50 customers at every location while supplies last. Burritos also will be $5 at participating locations Saturday.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Get $5 “Cinco ‘Ritas” and $10 “Perfect Patron Margaritas” Saturday at participating locations. There also are shot specials.

Enough said. Cinco like you mean it with $5 Cinco 'Ritas at the best Cinco de Mayo spot in town. MSG 21+ #CincoDeMayoFiesta -- https://t.co/8KKO8qqGTg pic.twitter.com/Si6kpa6nCl — On The Border (@ontheborder) May 2, 2018

Red Robin: The burger chain has rolled out a new Strawberry Basil Margarita in time for the holiday and also has a Taco Tavern Burger Double for $6.99.

TGI Fridays: For Cinco de Mayo, the chain is rolling out its new Blackberry Buzz Rita, which is a variation of Fridays’ existing Blackberry Margarita.