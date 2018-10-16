City Threatening Jail Time For Trick-Or-Treaters Over The Age Of 12

(99.5 WYCD) -- A town in Virginia has an age limit on trick-or-treaters so strict that it could result in jail time.

According to hrscene.com, in the City of Chesapeake, trick or treat hours are from 6-8 p.m. on October 31 for children 12 and under.

City Code 46-8 says the following:

(a) If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.

(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than 30 days or both.

Thankfully, as hrscene.com reports, if someone over 12 is trick-or-treating with a younger sibling, there won't be any issues.