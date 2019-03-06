Claire's And Justice Makeup Products Test Positive For Asbestos

(99.5 WYCD) -- It was first reported in 2017 that some makeup products sold at Claire's and Justice may contain asbestos, and on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed it to be the case.

USA Today reports the federal agency released their findings showing that three cosmetic products from Claire's and one from Justice were found to contain the cancer-causing ingredient.

Claire's disputes the claims, but pulled the items from store shelves "out of an abundance of caution," as well as "any remaining talc based cosmetic products," according to a statement.

The FDA instead issued a warning to consumers not to use Claire’s Eye Shadows batch No./lot No. 08/17, Claire’s Compact Powder batch No./lot No.: 07/15 or Claire’s Contour Palette batch No./lot No. 04/17.

All suspect Justice products, including one that tested positive for asbestos, were recalled in 2017.

Anyone who has the offending products should stop using them, warns the FDA.

Exposure to asbestos, once commonly used for building insulation, has been found to lead to cancers and tumors on internal organs.