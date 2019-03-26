The Cast Of 'Clueless' Reunites 25 Years Later And We Are Here For It!

As if! The cast of "Clueless" reunited almost 25 years after the smash hit and fans are freaking out.

The reunion took place at Chicago's Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Alicia Silverstone (Cher Horowitz), Paul Rudd (Josh Lucas), Donald Faison (Murray Duvall) and Breckin Meyer (Travis Birkenstock) came together ahead of the 25th anniversary of the film's 1995 release in July. The event was billed as the "Clueless' Reunion Panel," and was described as "a once in a lifetime" experience.

In the hour-long panel posted to YouTube, the stars gushed about the movie and answered audience questions on being part of such a beloved film.

Video of Clueless Cast Reunion Panel Interview at C2E2

"I loved playing Cher," Silverstone said. "It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun. I didn't know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn't, like, how I lived my life."

One fan even asked Rudd how he miraculously doesn't seem to age. The actor joked, "I'm 80 years old on the inside. It's a mess underneath all this."

So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_faison and @breckinmeyer! Such a great day at #c2e2 pic.twitter.com/fjXeIrGKad — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) March 24, 2019

Sadly, not all cast-members were there for the reunion.

Murphy died in 2009 at the age of 32 from pneumonia, and multiple drug intoxication from over-the-counter medicines.