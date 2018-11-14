CMA Awards to feature Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer

Carrie Underwood will be working triple-duty at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards as co-host, performer and nominee.

The singer, who is hosting the show alongside Brad Paisley for the 11th time, is pregnant and will hit the stage Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Underwood says it will be interesting to try to sing with her baby bump. She says, "I can make it through one song."

The CMA Awards will also feature performances by Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha.

The show may also pay tribute to the 12 people who were killed at a Southern California country music bar last week. Paisley says the producers will figure out an appropriate way to honor the victims.

