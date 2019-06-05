Coca-Cola Offering $10K For Creating Best New Drink Flavor

(99.5 WYCD) -- Anyone who’s ever made their own unique soda combination using a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine now has the chance to share their recipe with the rest of the country -- and win $10,000.

The company launched its first-ever "Make Your Mix" contest this week. The winner will receive the prize money and have their combination featured on Coca-Cola Freestyle machines across the U.S.

Looking for a taste of fame? Share your mix with #MakeYourMixContest to enter for a chance to win $10,000 and have it featured on Coca-Cola Freestyle machines nationwide. Rules: https://t.co/JMng1Wt9E5 pic.twitter.com/40HpIfrd04 — Coca-Cola Freestyle (@ccfreestyle) June 1, 2019

Contestants must post their recipe (or a description) and a picture of their blend or “something that inspired your mix” on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag: “#MakeYourMix,” according to the contest rules.

The recipe, however, cannot be more than three components and all parts have to be from a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine.

There are over 50,000 touchscreen Freestyle machines across the country.

The contest runs through June 30, at which point a “panel of beverage experts” from Coca-Cola will judge all the entries and pick the top five winners, according to the company. Entries will be judged on the creativity and originality of the tweet or post, the taste of the recipe and how close the entry fits with the brand, as well as things like grammar, spelling and how easy it is to execute the recipe.

The five finalists will receive a $100 check and they will have their flavor combinations installed in Freestyle machines across the country starting August 26, 2019. Customers will be able to try all of the finalist’ creations until November to help determine the winning recipe.

The winner will be announced on November 11, 2019, and will be based on which of the five finalists’ mix receives the highest number of pours (by volume) from August 26 to November 10, 2019.