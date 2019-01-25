Coffee-Making Alarm Clock Wakes You Up With The Aroma Of Fresh Coffee!

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you're one of those people who can't function until you've had your morning cup of coffee, a new product promises to help get your wheels turning before you even leave the bed.

The Barisieur hybrid coffee maker is an alarm clock and coffee maker rolled into one. It begins brewing a fresh cup of coffee minutes before the alarm is set to go off, so users can immediately get their caffeine fix upon waking up.

But such instant gratification doesn't come cheap. The Barisieur retails for $450.