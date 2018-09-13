Cole Swindell's Live Performance Of 'Dad's Old Number' Will Give You The Chills

(99.5 WYCD) - “Dad’s Old Number” is the most powerful song off of Cole Swindell’s new album, All Of It.

In this song, Cole sings about calling up his Dad’s old phone number, even though he knows he’s gone and the number now belongs to someone else. If you’ve ever lost someone, you know how hard it is when all you want is to hear their voice one more time but you know can’t.

At a recent show, Cole poured his heart out on stage with a moving performance of “Dad’s Old Number.”