This College Has a 'Cry Closet' For Stressed Out Students
April 30, 2018
(WYCD) At the University of Utah, there's a new "cry closet" in the library. And students who are stressed out can pop into the closet to cuddle with some stuffed animals and cry it out.
The closet was designed by an art student at the school.
There's no word on how much traffic it's been getting during finals season.
Best of luck on #Finals! Hopefully you won’t need it, but the crying closet at @marriottlibrary is available to shed a mid-study tear.-- Art installation: @nemosanartist • #CryIfUWantTo #UofU #universityofutah #UtahGrad18 #UofUfinals #MarriottLibrary #cryclosetuofu
