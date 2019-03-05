Colton Underwood Jumped The Fence After Getting Dumped On 'The Bachelor'

Colton Underwood finally jumped the fence. The Bachelor needed to escape the cameras and microphones to process the fact that has favorite, Cassie, had dumped him.

Finally the scene everyone has been waiting for, Colton jumps the fence after Cassie leaves the show and the crew can’t find him.

Her father flew all the way to Portugal to c-block Colton. Dad knocked on her hotel room door and convinced Cassie that she wasn’t falling in love with The Bachelor. He advised Cassie to be brutally honest with Colton.

Video of Cassie&#039;s Dad Makes Surprise Visit To Fantasy Suite | The Bachelor US

Cassie tells Colton she isn’t ready to be with him and tells him she wants to leave. She reduced Colton to tears by telling him, (quote) “I want what my dad and my mom have. I don't have that right now.” He tried valiantly to win her back with a slew of compliments. Colton then compromised, (quote) “It's OK to take your time, I effing love you. I want it to be you at the end -- engagement or not.” Colton tells Cassie that he wants to be with her and choose as the winner despite the fact that she doesn’t know if she wants to be with him.

Video of The One Who Got Away – The Bachelor

Cassie crushed his heart by saying, (quote) “I want you to be with someone who's insanely in love with you. I'm not sure I can get there.” Colton freaked out, smashed some stuff, ripped off his microphone and like a gazelle, he jumped the fence.