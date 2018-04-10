Coming Soon: Ketchup By The Slice

(99.5 WYCD) -- Get ready for the next big food trend - Ketchup by the slice.

A company called Bo's Fine Foods has launched a Kickstarter for a new product called "Slice of Sauce." Each pouch will contain eight "slices" of dried ketchup that resemble a slice of cheese.

Bo's says sliced ketchup has many advantages over a bottle - the ketchup won't soak into the bread, it's spread evenly across the sandwich, and you don't have to deal with that watery drip out of the bottle.

Critics call the slices a "ketchup fruit roll-up".

Slice of Sauce will begin shipping to stores and Kickstarter backers in June.