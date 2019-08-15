How To Earn $1,000 For Binge-Watching 'Friends'

In a job opportunity that would even be better than hustling java at the Central Perk, a company is looking for a "Friends" superfan who is willing to binge watch 25 hours of the classic sitcom -- and get paid for doing it.

In exchange for sitting through 60 episodes of the ensemble comedy while tweeting about the experience, FrontierBundles.com will reward the selected couch potato $1,000, a "Friends" Fandom Fun Pack -- which includes a T-shirt, mug and other show merchandise -- and a 12-month Netflix subscription.

During the "Friends" marathon, the candidate will also have to live tweet their experience and share a photo with their friends once the experience is completed.The gig is part of a promotion to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

To apply, visit FrontierBundles.com by Sept. 3.