Company Selling Mac And Cheese Flavored Candy Canes

(99.5 WYCD) - A new twist on an old favorite may cause some controversy this holiday season, WTOL reported.

Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee is selling mac and cheese candy canes this year, according to Delish.

Mac & Cheese Candy Canes! No really. Seriously. Hello? Are you still there? https://t.co/AeyJ55YO8u pic.twitter.com/4nvrApB8pI — Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) September 8, 2018

The candy canes are said to taste just like instant mac and cheese.

The company is also selling Clamdy Canes this year, which are supposed to taste like clams.

Last year, they offered customers a Rotisserie chicken-flavored candy cane.