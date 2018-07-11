Congrats To Mike From The Eli Young Band On New Baby Boy!

Eli Young Band’s Mike Eli is a dad again. The singer and wife Kaceywelcomed son Kash on Monday in Dallas, Texas.

“The EYB family grew today by welcoming a little boy to the world! Kash Eli was born happy and healthy this morning and we couldn’t be happier,” Eli shares on Instagram. “Thanks for all the well wishes. We are truly a lucky family!”

This is the second child for the couple. Their daughter Kline Olivia, is going to be six.

ONE MORE THING! It sounds like Mike’s daughter Kline doesn’t have to worry about losing her dad’s attention to her new little brother. Mike gushes about how impressed he is with his little girl, calling her, “one of the best little five-year-old swimmers I’ve ever seen,” adding, “she impresses the heck out of me every day.”