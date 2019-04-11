Construction Worker On Life Support After I-75 Accident With Co-Worker

(99.5 WYCD) -- The family of a Michigan construction worker is asking for prayers as he clings to life after a highway incident earlier this month.

Daniel Clark Jr. was run over by a highway on April 3 work truck while he worked on the freeway's electrical service, WDIV-TV reports.

The service truck was backing up and did not see Clark behind the truck, family members wrote on a GoFundMe plea. They wrote he was knocked down and pinned under the truck.

" He was rushed to the hospital with broken ribs, a broken pelvis and internal bleeding," his father, Daniel Clark Sr., wrote on GoFundMe.

Clark was rushed into surgery at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital after his lungs collapsed and he was put on life support.

He is in the intensive care unit and has been unconscious since the incident, the family said

"Daniel is a single parent and is raising his two daughters and his son by himself," Clark wrote. "He has been laid off all winter long and this was his first week back to work. This is a life-changing event for Daniel, the doctors have told us he will not be able to walk for at least three months, and if and when he does he will need a cane and could possibly limp due to the damage to his body."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. To donate, click here.

