Chris Janson Blocks Maren Morris & Then Backtracks

July 2, 2020
It all started with a ReTweet.  So, you know by now that Chris Janson and Chase Rice got a lot of flack after performing concerts over the weekend with no social distancing and not a mask in sight, right?  Well, not only did fans lash out, but some Country stars did too, including Maren Morris who retweeted this:

From there, it looks like Chris Janson blocked her:

Annnd then Chris Janson responded:

You be the judge, but people are saying that Chris got caught and called out and then had to backtrack.

