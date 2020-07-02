Chris Janson Blocks Maren Morris & Then Backtracks

It all started with a ReTweet. So, you know by now that Chris Janson and Chase Rice got a lot of flack after performing concerts over the weekend with no social distancing and not a mask in sight, right? Well, not only did fans lash out, but some Country stars did too, including Maren Morris who retweeted this:

the people in this audience, along with the presenters of this show, are assuring that conscientious musicians won't be able to work their jobs for a while, and that conscientious audiences won't be able to see shows for the foreseeable, and to be blunt, that fucking sucks. https://t.co/QwB85m0Phv — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 28, 2020

From there, it looks like Chris Janson blocked her:

ummmmmm what did I DO?! ------ pic.twitter.com/zpsd8fGMEt — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 29, 2020

Annnd then Chris Janson responded:

Omg!! I have no idea. Love you & your husband.Definitely was a mistake https://t.co/uC3hplmaqd — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 29, 2020

You be the judge, but people are saying that Chris got caught and called out and then had to backtrack.