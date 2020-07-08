Coop's #GreatDay Story: TikTok User Goes Viral With HUGE Tip

TikTok is the latest obsession, I admit I made fun of it until quarantine happened and now I'm addicted.  In fact, you can check out my ridiculously stupid videos HERE - BUT, we're talking about my #GreatDayToBeAlive Story Of The Day.  

TikTok user, Lexi has gone viral over the past few weeks for an array of different videos.  Now, she is taking that fame and putting it to good use.  She asks her thousands of followers to donate whatever they can to her Venmo account...5 cents here, a dollar there.  Then, she surprises a waitress with a HUGE tip.

This time, that was $600+ - Watch The Video Below:

WATCH TIKTOK VIDEO HERE

