Dierks Bentley is showing off mad #GirlDad skills after posting a video of his daughter singing while he plays guitar and sings backup vocals:

Working on my acoustic/sideman chops..... pic.twitter.com/CGtN82laZ4 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) June 30, 2020

By the way, girl has got MAD vocal chops, am I right?!