Fan Throws Beer To Luke Bryan And It Hits Him...Down There

July 6, 2020
Coop on WYCD
Coop
Luke Bryan. 2018 CMA Music Fest Nightly Concert

© Admedia, Inc

Country
Country Headlines

Luke Bryan is infamous for having a few beers during his concerts -- so much so that it's highly likely that fans will throw a beer or 5 towards him while on stage.  9 times out of 10, Luke will either catch the beer and drink it, or it will miss and hit the stage and the show just goes on.

Well, a throwback video has more than 2 million views on TikTok today that shows one of those moments going TERRIBLY WRONG.  In the video, a fan throws a beer towards Luke and it hits him in...well...the "no-no spot" and his reaction is priceless.  

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Luke Bryan
Country Music
Funny Video
TikTok
Coop
The Coop Show

