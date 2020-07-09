Gabby Barrett's Fiance Passes The "Would You Rather" Test
July 9, 2020
So there's a viral trend on TikTok where someone asks their significant other "Would you rather kiss me for $100 or the hottest girl alive for $700" -- it's a trick question obviously and I haven't seen anyone pass it...until now.
Check out Gabby Barrett and her fiance Cade, as he passes the test with flying colors and surprise her:
I saw someone do this on Instagram -- It was a trick question. He passed. How sweet. -- (Excuse my throat clearing--)