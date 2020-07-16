Granger Smith's Brother, Tyler Will Be On "The Bachelorette"
Granger Smith has not been shy about the fact that his brother, Tyler...who is also his manager is single. He also hasn't been shy about trying to find him love. Check out this Instagram video with Granger's wife from a few months back
My brother’s going to kill us...but here’s the deal. He’s single. @Amberemilysmith & I need a sister. We need to hook up @tylersmith11! Any good girls with a connection to Texas? Can you help me? Email a pic and a little bit about yourself or someone you know (for serious submissions) to: yeeyeesister@gmail.com and tag em below.
Well, here's the official promo shot from "The Bachelorette" showing that Tyler is on of 30+ men who will try to win the heart of Clare this season! Good luck, Tyler!