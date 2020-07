Great Day To Be Alive: 12-Year-Old Emma Saves 4th Of July!

A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL NAMED EMMA JUST MADE THIS WEEKEND THE BEST WEEKEND EVER FOR HER ENTIRE TOWN. SHE LIVES IN A SMALL RURAL TOWN AND WHEN HER MOM TOLD HER THE 4TH OF JULY PARADE WAS CANCELLED BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS -- SHE SPRUNG INTO ACTION

SHE WROTE THE MAYOR AND SUGGESTED THAT INSTEAD OF EVERYONE GOING TO THE PARADE, WHY NOT BRING THE PARADE TO THEM AND INSTEAD OF GATHERING ON MAIN STREET...THE PARADE ITSELF WOULD GO UP AND DOWN THE STREETS ON THE NEIGHBORHOOD WHILE PEOPLE WATCHED FROM THEIR HOMES

THE MAYOR GAVE IT A GREENLIGHT AND ALL THANKS TO EMMA, THE TOWN WILL GET THEIR 4TH OF JULY PARADE THIS WEEKEND