Jason Aldean Reveals His Spirit Animal With On Vacation
July 8, 2020
Jason Aldean has been sharing A LOT on Instagram and it's giving us a really cool, inside, and personal look at his life with his wife Brittany and his kids. I think my favorite so far is the post he did over the weekend showing off his spirit-animal. A dog that opens the fridge and brings you a beer, HA - Cheers!
I have found my spirit animal! Anybody who needs a dog trainer should check out my dude @curlys_top_dog . This is who Saint has been training with for the last few months. -- --