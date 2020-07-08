Jason Aldean Reveals His Spirit Animal With On Vacation

July 8, 2020
Jason Aldean has been sharing A LOT on Instagram and it's giving us a really cool, inside, and personal look at his life with his wife Brittany and his kids.  I think my favorite so far is the post he did over the weekend showing off his spirit-animal.  A dog that opens the fridge and brings you a beer, HA - Cheers!

I have found my spirit animal! Anybody who needs a dog trainer should check out my dude @curlys_top_dog . This is who Saint has been training with for the last few months. -- --

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

