Maren Morris Is Deleting All Pics Of Her Son From Socials
July 6, 2020
Maren Morris is removing all pics of her son from social media this week and it's all because of some backlash she got after posting a pic with him over the 4th of July weekend. Here's the post that started it all:
Fans started commenting that she should have Hayes in a life vest and knocking her parenting skills. Mom-Shaming her in reality. That prompted her husband, Ryan Hurd to defend his wife in a tweet:
I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.— Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2020
