Maren Morris Is Deleting All Pics Of Her Son From Socials

July 6, 2020
Country
Maren Morris is removing all pics of her son from social media this week and it's all because of some backlash she got after posting a pic with him over the 4th of July weekend.  Here's the post that started it all:

Motor-floatin’. ⛳️✨

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Fans started commenting that she should have Hayes in a life vest and knocking her parenting skills.  Mom-Shaming her in reality.  That prompted her husband, Ryan Hurd to defend his wife in a tweet:

Country Music
maren morris
Ryan Hurd
babies
