Miranda Lambert Debuts New Pet Food "On The Farm"

July 23, 2020


Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to show off her new pet food line called "On The Farm"

Well y’all the cat’s outta the (food) bag. @MuttNation has officially launched a new line of pet food/treats for cats and dogs called ‘On the Farm!’ Dinner time at our house is fun and I like knowing that my fur babies are eating good quality food. A portion of proceeds benefit @MuttNation Foundation. Available exclusively in stores and online at @tractorsupply --

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

